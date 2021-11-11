Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.35

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $26.76. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 41,852 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

