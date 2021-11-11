Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,078. Signify Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 815.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

