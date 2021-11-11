Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 5,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

