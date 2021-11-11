Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

