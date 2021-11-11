SiTime (SITM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM):

11/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

9/14/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SITM opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.93. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 139,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

