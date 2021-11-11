Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

