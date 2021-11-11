Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 454,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $85,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $23,377,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $14,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

