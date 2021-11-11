Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Skyline Champion worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.