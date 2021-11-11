SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Sell”

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.