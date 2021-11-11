Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,765 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Monday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,419.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,514.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

