Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

