Snow Capital Management LP Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises about 2.0% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 55.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,556,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

