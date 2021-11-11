Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 951 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.