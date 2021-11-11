Snow Capital Management LP Sells 11,271 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.