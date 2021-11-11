Snow Capital Management LP Sells 96,984 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,984 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for 3.1% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of Commercial Metals worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 117.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

