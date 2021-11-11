SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOFI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,492,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

