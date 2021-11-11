Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Up 21%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)’s stock price traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.45 and last traded at $134.45. 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.