Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Earnings Results

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,176. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

