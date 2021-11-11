Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,990. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.