Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.63

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.63 and last traded at $123.35, with a volume of 422740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

