SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,733. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SOPH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

