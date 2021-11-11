Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 11% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.35. 1,066,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,545,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

