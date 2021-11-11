S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,605,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $454.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

