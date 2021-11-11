Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.88

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.88 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 151.25 ($1.98). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 49,902 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.