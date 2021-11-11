Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

SPB opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $99.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

