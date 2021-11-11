Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 59,363 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NESR opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

