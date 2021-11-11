Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vocera Communications worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000.

VCRA stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.16 and a beta of 0.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,788 shares of company stock worth $1,924,980. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

