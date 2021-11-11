Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 777,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

