Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTPYU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000.

RTPYU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

