Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.77 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

