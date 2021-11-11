Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,627 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

