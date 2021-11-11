Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 3.59. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

