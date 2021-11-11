Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,706,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000.

NASDAQ HIII opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

