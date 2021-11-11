StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

