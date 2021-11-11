Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.8181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.