Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of STN opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

