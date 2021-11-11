Star Equity (STRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. Star Equity has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

