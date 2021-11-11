Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

