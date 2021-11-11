State Street Corp Buys 208,957 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $61,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.56 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

