State Street Corp Purchases 13,558,500 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 11,558.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sesen Bio worth $63,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

