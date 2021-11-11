State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 158.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.11% of Avid Bioservices worth $64,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 790,563 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 588,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 541,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.