Step Hero Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $442,820.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

