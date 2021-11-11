Stephens Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $92.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.37.

NYSE THC opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

