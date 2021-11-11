StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

