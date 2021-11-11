Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of STVN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

