Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

