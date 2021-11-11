Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
