Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 454,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,249. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steven Madden stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

