Stifel Financial Corp Buys 385 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 273,160 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.