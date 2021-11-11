Stifel Financial Corp Has $290,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $335,000.

FOF stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

