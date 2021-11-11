Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.82 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

